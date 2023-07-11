88°F
Local

Motorcyclist dies in east Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 11:12 pm
 
Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash near North Lamont Street and East Owens Avenue on M ...
Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash near North Lamont Street and East Owens Avenue on Monday, July 10, 2023. (RTC Fast Camera)

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Owens Avenue on Monday night.

First responders found the motorcyclist lying motionless on the ground after a crash with a vehicle on Owens and Lamont avenues just before 9:40 p.m. According to Metropolitan Police Lt. Patricia Heldt, first responders tried to save the motorcyclist with chest compressions, but the victim died at the scene.

Heldt said the crash is under investigation and the area will be closed for about three to four hours.

No further information was immediately available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

