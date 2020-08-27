Nevada rescue team alerted for possible dispatch to Hurricane Laura

Nevada Task Force 1, a team of urban search and rescue experts, has been placed on alert for a possible response to Hurricane Laura.

Jason Ritz from Clark County Fire Department unloads gear packed for the Hurricane Florence mission as Nevada Task Force 1 returns from areas affected by Hurricane Florence in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Review-Journal file photo)

“NV-TF1 has been placed on alert by FEMA as a type 3 response for Hurricane Laura,” according to the team’s Facebook page. “We have also deployed a Safety Officer to the Incident Support Team (IST).

An “alert” means “get ready to go if needed.” The “type 3 task” force comprises 35 members from Clark County, Henderson, North Las Vegas Fire Departments and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The first death from the hurricane, which struck the Gulf Coast early Thursday, has been reported. A teen girl was killed by a falling tree overnight. The governor of Louisiana has also confirmed a chemical plant fire in the wake of winds that reached 150 mph.

Three Las Vegas volunteers for the American Red Cross were dispatched to the hurricane area this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

