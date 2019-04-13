Nevada SPCA board votes to turn over operations to Reno group

Abel Vargas-Moreno, left, lifts a crate of kittens out of a delivery van at the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. Close to 30 kittens and cats were rescued from the California wildfires and driven from Los Angeles to Las Vegas . Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The board of directors of the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals voted unanimously to turn over operations of the animal welfare group to the Reno-based Humane Network, the organization announced Friday.

The board’s decision to relinquish its duties comes a week after Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft asked Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford to investigate allegations of misappropriation of funds at the Nevada SPCA on 4800 W. Dewey Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Russell Road.

Naft, who represents the district the shelter is located in, said he has been communicating with members of the group over the last few months.

In his letter to Ford, Naft said he had “recently received information that I believe would benefit from a review by your office. It is critical that the fiduciary responsibilities of nonprofit boards in the State of Nevada are observed to the highest extent.”

In a statement Friday, Naft lauded the Nevada SPCA board for its “difficult” vote to appoint the Humane Network as trustee.

“The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is of critical importance to our community. We need them to function in a safe, reliable manner … This fresh start is an important step in restarting this vital community service,” Naft said.

The Humane Network plans to create an entirely new board and hire a new executive director to oversee the organization’s operations, the organization said in a statement.

In an email, Monica Moazez, a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, did not confirm there is an investigation into the Nevada SPCA.

The Humane Network said it intends to hire a third-party forensic accountant to conduct a thorough investigation of the group’s finances and said they would institute standard nonprofit financial protocols for handling donations, purchases and other transactions.

“Nevada SPCA plays an integral role in the safety net for cats and dogs in Las Vegas, taking in almost 3,000 homeless pets last year,” the Humane Network said in a statement.

“Humane Network looks forward to helping Nevada SPCA continue its mission as a no-kill shelter, providing care to animals and finding good homes for pets in need.”

