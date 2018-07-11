New mobile health clinic to help seniors in Las Vegas Valley

A new mobile health clinic in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to primarily help low-income seniors.

Vicki Chan-Padgett opens a curtain in the mobile healthcare clinic in this file photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Touro University Health Center employee Cristian Dones checks the temperature of Opportunity Village custodian Reginald Daniel, 28, inside Touro's mobile healthcare clinic in this file photo. Richard Brian/View

Vicki Chan-Padgett stands in front of a mobile healthcare clinic in this file photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Touro University Nevada will launch its third mobile health clinic within a month, the school announced Tuesday.

The school plans to unveil the mobile clinic next week at a ceremony at City National Arena in Summerlin, according to a release. The school partnered with the Vegas Golden Knights, Zappos and City National Bank on the clinic.

The clinic primarily will serve low-income seniors. It will stop first at Nevada HAND senior housing developments and low-income communities, followed by stops at Heritage Park and the Downtown Senior Center in Henderson.

The mobile clinic will be staffed by Touro medical students under faculty supervision, the release said.

Touro launched its first mobile health clinic in 2014 to provide free medicine to the valley’s homeless population. The second clinic provides care for clients, family and staff at Opportunity Village locations.

