1 dead, another injured in North Las Vegas crash

One person is dead and another critically injured after a crash in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday morning.

The crash was called in just before 5:30 a.m. on Tonopah Avenue, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

A silver Honda sedan eastbound on Tonopah crashed into a parked pickup, pushing the truck about 50 feet, Leavitt said.

According to police, the 29-year-old driver died at the scene and a 23-year-old passenger was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Leavitt said that speed was a factor in the crash and investigators were working to determine if the driver was distracted or impaired.

“Thank goodness it was in the morning when no one was out yet for school,” Leavitt said.

Police said on Twitter that Tonopah between Belmont and Brand streets is closed for the investigation.

The driver’s death marks the 13th traffic fatality North Las Vegas police have investigated this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

