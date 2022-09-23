85°F
jeff_german
North Las Vegas

16-year-old detained after fatal crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 7:51 am
 
Updated September 23, 2022 - 9:45 am
A man in a wheelchair died Friday morning in North Las Vegas after he was struck by a vehicle.

Officers were called at 6:41 a.m. to the intersection of East Carey Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North, after a crash involving a man in a wheelchair and a 16-year-old driving a Mitsubishi Montero, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall.

The man in the wheelchair died at the scene.

Wall said the driver was arrested, but he was not immediately identified Friday morning. Both the pedestrian and the teen driver were suspected of impairment.

The driver was booked on charges of impaired driving resulting in death, failure to use due care and driving without a license, insurance or registration.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

