2 North Las Vegas parks expanding with $5M grant

A $5 million federal grant will help pay for the expansion of two North Las Vegas parks.

Friends see how long they can stay on a moving wheel at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Darren Neil takes a walk at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends play at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends see how long they can stay on a moving wheel at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Macaylah Gillins, 6, swings at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Macaylah Gillins, 6, swings at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People enjoy the immunities provided at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ducks swim at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cole Concoby, 10, serves at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids practice volleyball at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids play on a splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ariana Johnson, 12, practices serving at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids play on a splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shade is enjoyed at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shade is enjoyed at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Grass is watered at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taybion Tangiora, 10, left, and Logen Blood, 10, center, and Landen Blood, 10, play at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids play in the water at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pierson Gillins, 2, and Connor Gillins play at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Taybion Tangiora, 10, plays on a splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kids play on a splash pad at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Craig Ranch Regional Park will grow by 5.34 acres under a $3.49 million land deal with LV Propco Holding LLC that was unanimously approved Wednesday night by the City Council. The city has not yet announced plans for the property, located at the northwest corner of Craig Road and Commerce Street.

Separately, the City Council also agreed to spend $1.48 million for 6.81 acres of land at the northeast corner of Carey Avenue and Commerce Street from SFM2G LLC to double the size of Kiel Ranch Historic Park.

The additional space, located just west of the park, could be used for playground and recreation equipment, along with further restoring the last remaining piece of the vast Kiel ranching empire established in the mid-1800s.

The additional parkland was funded with help from a $9.4 million grant from the federal Bureau of Land Management’s Southern Nevada District.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.