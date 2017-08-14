At 93, north valley preacher stays on message

When Maria Singleton’s daughter Chery Russo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer about 40 years ago, she prayed that her daughter would recover. And when that came to pass three years later, Singleton pledged that she would continue doing God’s work.

Maria Singleton, 93, and Julio Calderin on Aug. 7, 2017 at Singleton's group home in the northwest valley. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Julio Calderin holds birthday card that High Desert Prison inmates gave to Maria Singleton on Aug. 7, 2017 at her group home in the northwest valley. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Maria Singleton, 93, stands outside of her northwest valley group home on Aug. 7, 2017. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Maria Singleton, 93, and Julio Calderin on Aug. 7, 2017 at Singleton's group home in the northwest valley. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

Julio Calderin holds birthday card that High Desert Prison inmates gave to Maria Singleton on Aug. 7, 2017 at her group home in the northwest valley. (Kailyn Brown/ View) @KailynHype

An old photo of Maria Singleton. (Courtesy of Cheryl Russo)

An old photo of Cheryl Russo, left, Maria Singleton, Singleton's great grandson Grayden Levin and his mother Gia Russo. (Courtesy of Cheryl Russo)

Old photo of Maria Singleton, left, and daughter Cheryl Russo. (Courtesy of Cheryl Russo)

When Maria Singleton’s daughter Chery Russo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer about 40 years ago, she prayed that her daughter would recover. And when that came to pass three years later, Singleton pledged that she would continue doing God’s work.

Singleton, 93, of the northwest valley, was raised in a Catholic home in Marzano Appio, Italy (near Naples). Her family moved to during the height of the Great Depression to Providence, Rhode Island, when she was 7. Although her father was a lay preacher, she didn’t have aspirations to preach until later.

After her daughter’s recovery, Singleton began volunteering in the late 1970s as a chaplain at University Medical Center, where she would pray for patients. She also worked as a beautician until she was 82. She later was a member of Aglow International, an organization for Christians, for about 20 years. She was the president of the local group and a chairwoman for the organization’s National Day of Prayer event, Russo said. While in this organization, she learned about the state’s prison ministry.

Singleton began driving once a month to High Desert State Prison — a medium security prison in Indian Springs with about 4,000 inmates — by herself. It is about a 45-minute drive each way. As a volunteer, she would prepare sermons about the revelation of Jesus Christ and other topics for the inmates. And although her messages were serious, she made sure to tell jokes during the service, she said.

About 70 inmates attended the church at the prison. Singleton also visited the women’s prison twice a month to preach to about 25 women, but she said she connected most with the men.

“(It was) like Santa Claus was coming to town,” she said. “They’d be so happy. When we left, they would clap.”

Speaking to the men provided an opportunity for them to change their lives, Singleton said.

Julio Calderin, who has been the pastor at High Desert since 2008, selected Singleton to be one of about eight volunteers who rotated monthly to preach at the prison.

“She was pretty much the mother figure that a lot of them never had,” he said. “They appreciated the fact that someone would drive all the way just to see them. … She called them her boys. She loved them, and they loved her back.”

Robert Davis, 52, of the east valley, who was incarcerated for nine years, attended church every week after being at the prison for two years, he said. He said he anticipated hearing Singleton preach.

“It was touching (that she spoke to us) because when you’re in prison, everybody forgets about you,” he said. “They think of you as criminals and as the worst of the worst, when in actuality, we’re human beings who have made a mistake. Her love and compassion was second to none.

“She wasn’t afraid to touch an inmate regardless of what they were in for. She never asked. She looked at everybody the same no matter their religion, race or color. She loved everybody.”

After attending the church for about three years, Davis was asked to become a minister there at least once a month. He was one of about four inmates who would preach. He credits Singleton as an inspiration.

“I’m probably one of hundreds of lives that she touched, and a lot of them won’t be able to see the light of day again and they will be incarcerated forever,” he said.

Davis was released in 2013 and since has married, is expecting a baby in November and has been sober for nearly 14 years, he said. He also attends Central Christian Church.

Short-term memory loss

Singleton continued visiting the prison until her daughter, Russo, noticed she was showing signs of memory loss. Despite this, she never got lost while driving to the prison. She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at age 86, Russo said. Singleton mostly has short-term memory loss but can remember her childhood and knows the Bible cover to cover, Russo said.

Singleton continued driving to the prison for about three more years, until her driver’s license was taken away.

“It was hard because that took away her independence,” Russo said. “She was determined. She would fight me until the end. But then as the disease progressed, she understood that she couldn’t go anymore.”

Singleton would ride with a volunteer at the prison for about three more years, until about one year ago. About 10 months ago, Russo put Singleton in a group home in the northwest valley because she wasn’t able to provide 24-hour care.

Singleton said she misses the men who she considered family. For her 92nd birthday, some inmates made her a birthday card with a depiction of Jesus on the front. She displays the card on her dresser. Calderin still visits her, and Davis said he plans to visit soon.

Singleton still preaches any chance she gets and is known for gathering other residents at the group home, As Time Goes By group home administrator and owner June Kern said. She said that Singleton is the most vocal at the group home and continues to affect the lives of everyone around her.

Contact Kailyn Brown at kbrown@viewnews.com or 702-387-5233. Follow @kailynhype on Twitter.