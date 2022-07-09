87°F
Bicyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2022 - 7:32 am
 
Updated July 9, 2022 - 7:34 am
A man on a bicycle was killed in North Las Vegas Saturday morning.

Officers believe that a pickup truck was driving around 2:30 a.m. on North Pecos Road near East Gowan Road when it struck a light pole, the bicyclist and a wall before stopping, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck was traveling in a reckless manner,” Cuevas said.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

