Careless smoking blamed for fire at Fiesta Rancho

Fiesta Rancho casino (Google Street View)

A fire at a North Las Vegas casino Thursday morning appeared to have been caused by careless smoking, investigators determined.

Crews with the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas fire departments responded about 9:15 a.m. to a fire inside a room at the Fiesta Rancho, 2400 N. Rancho Drive, North Las Vegas fire spokesman Nino Galloway said. The fire caused about $5,000 in damage and was thought to be accidental.

One person was treated for inhaling smoke but she was not hospitalized, Galloway said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether any guests had been displaced.

