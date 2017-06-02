District honors new Cram Middle School art teacher

Delaney Patterson's art and photography classroom May 30 at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson, art and photography teacher, looks at mural that her art club students created May 30 at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson, art and photography teacher at Brian and Teri Cram middle school (1900 Deer Springs Way), is a recipient of the Clark County School District's New Educators of the Year award. Kailyn Brown/View

Students in Delaney Patterson's art club signed their names on a mural that they designed and painted in a hallway at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson's art club designed and painted a mural in a hallway at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson's art and photography classroom May 30 at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson's art and photography classroom May 30 at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson's art and photography classroom May 30 at Brian and Teri Cram middle school, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Kailyn Brown/View

Delaney Patterson, art and photography teacher at Brian and Teri Cram middle school (1900 Deer Springs Way), is a recipient of the Clark County School District's New Educators of the Year award. Kailyn Brown/View

From left, Brian and Teri Cram Middle School dean Jeff Rispin, art teacher Delaney Patterson and school principal Gary Bugash standing in front of mural that Patterson's art club painted on the day she was awarded New Educator of the Year at 1900 Deer Springs Way. Courtesy of Delaney Patterson

Delaney Patterson takes photo with her intermediate/advanced art class on the day she was awarded New Educator of the Year at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School, 1900 Deer Springs Way. Courtesy of Delaney Patterson

Delaney Patterson felt well-prepared when she began her job as a middle school art and photography teacher, but she quickly learned some things just couldn’t be taught in her courses at Southern Utah University.

“My first few weeks, I was definitely a little bit overwhelmed,” Patterson said of her job at Brian and Teri Cram Middle School. “When you’re getting your teaching degree, they focus a lot on lesson planning and curriculum and knowing all that stuff, but the classroom-management stuff is a little bit lacking. It’s stuff you have to learn on the job.”

It was Patterson’s first year teaching, and she was set to instruct more than 250 students and develop curricula for seven courses.

“Trying to figure everything out has been a challenge just because art is chaotic,” she said.

Amid that chaos, Patterson, 26, was recognized in May as one of the Clark County School District’s new educators of the year. Seven educators were chosen among 1,000 first-year hires who were eligible; Patterson received the specialist award.

Principal Gary Bugash and a few others surprised Patterson during a class with a large certificate and gifts including flowers, art supplies and gift cards, she said.

“We’re all going to have struggles, regardless of the job,” Bugash said. “To me, it’s how you handle it and overcome it, and she’s definitely overcome a lot this year. … She was very open-minded to suggestions, and she sought advice and implemented it in her teaching.”

School learning strategist Deborah Bertini, who mentors new teachers, nominated Patterson.

“One of the issues with being an art teacher is that you’re the only one in the building,” she said. “She did a great job her first semester because she didn’t just accept OK; she just kept trying to tweak things to make sure that they were the best they could be.”

Seventh-grader Raven McCoy, 12, who is in Patterson’s intermediate/advanced art class, said that “despite some students, she always teaches thoroughly what the curriculum is so we never have any troubles. She’s really good with the students.”

Contact Kailyn Brown at kbrown@viewnews.com or 702-387-5233. Follow @kailynhype on Twitter.