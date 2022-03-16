Driver dies in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

The two-vehicle collision occurred aroudn 7:45 p.m. at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road.

One person died Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road around 7:45 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver fled the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

He said the driver who fled was apprehended by Las Vegas police.

Cuevas said more information on the surviving driver was expected to be released when the person was booked into custody. North Decatur Boulevard was closed from West Gowan Road to West Cheyenne Boulevard, he said.

