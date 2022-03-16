68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

Driver dies in North Las Vegas hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 9:33 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person died Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred at North Decatur Boulevard and West Gowan Road around 7:45 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver fled the scene, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

He said the driver who fled was apprehended by Las Vegas police.

Cuevas said more information on the surviving driver was expected to be released when the person was booked into custody. North Decatur Boulevard was closed from West Gowan Road to West Cheyenne Boulevard, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
Raiders play waiting game on top free-agent target
2
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
SuperBook VP wonders if bettors had inside information on Tom Brady
3
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
Russian oligarch who funneled money to Nevada candidates indicted
4
Luxury housing project taking shape at former Bonnie Springs Ranch
Luxury housing project taking shape at former Bonnie Springs Ranch
5
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Pearl Jam returns to Vegas for first time in 16 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Clark County School District administration building at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on T ...
CCSD relaxes playground restrictions
By / RJ

The Clark County School District’s updated COVID-19 mitigation guidance no longer requires students to stay with a designated peer group during recess and other outdoor activities.