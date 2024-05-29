1 shot, 1 sought in North Las Vegas, police say

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Pecos Road, according to the police department.

A man was shot in North Las Vegas Tuesday evening, and police are still searching for the shooter.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

No details were available about the shooter or what led up to the shooting.