83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Shootings

1 shot, 1 sought in North Las Vegas, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Henderson police investigate a suspected murder-suicide at an apartment complex on May 19, 2024 ...
2 of 3 people killed in suspected Henderson murder-suicide identified
Deaundra Talton (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man faces murder charge in October killing
Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road ...
Suspect in deadly Las Vegas weekend shooting in custody
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roommates’ dispute turns deadly in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2024 - 10:11 pm
 

A man was shot in North Las Vegas Tuesday evening, and police are still searching for the shooter.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. near East Lake Mead Boulevard near North Pecos Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, police said.

No details were available about the shooter or what led up to the shooting.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Lincoln County deputies avoid serious injury in pursuit, shooting
recommend 2
Nye County investigating officer-involved shooting
recommend 3
1 shot at UNLV parking garage; school vows ‘enhanced’ police presence
recommend 4
Man faces murder charge in October killing
recommend 5
Police investigate suspected murder-suicide in northwest valley
recommend 6
Police video shows moments after Summerlin law office shooting