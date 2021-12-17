Driver faces charges for doing 131 mph on Interstate 15

North Las Vegas police arrested Juawane Golden, 25, for driving 131 mph on Interstate 15 between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road about 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (NLV Police via Twitter)

North Las Vegas motorcycle police officers clocked a speeding Mustang on Thursday afternoon — at 131 mph.

Just #NLVPD motor officers enjoying their day,wind in the hair they still have,sun on their face…UNTIL SOMEONE GOES 131 MPH! Can you say “impound?” Officers around the valley are enforcing & educating about traffic safety. It’s not worth it to speed, especially 131.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/qFevd9c69j — NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 16, 2021

Juawane Golden, 25, was arrested at double the speed limit on Interstate 15 between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road about 1 p.m. Thursday, said North Las Vegas police spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Charges include reckless driving with disregard for persons and property as well as driving on a suspended license. Golden’s residence was not available.

Officers in the valley are working together on a “joining forces” program to enforce such traffic violations.

The department Tweeted on Thursday afternoon that read: “Just #NLVPD motor officers enjoying their day, wind in the hair they still have, sun on their face…UNTIL SOMEONE GOES 131 MPH!

“Can you say “impound?

“Officers around the valley are enforcing & educating about traffic safety. It’s not worth it to speed, especially 131.”

