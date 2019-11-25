Driver killed after running red light in North Las Vegas ID’d
The Clark County coroner’s office says a speeding driver who died in a crash Friday morning after running a red light was an 18-year-old North Las Vegas resident.
Sergio Guajardo was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, of blunt force trauma to the head and neck, according to the coroner’s office. His death has been ruled accidental.
North Las Vegas police have said that Guajardo’s red sedan, which had been seen speeding in the area before the crash, ran a light in the intersection and ended up partially underneath a semitrailer.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Guajardo was impaired.
