Fatal crash on I-15 under investigation in North Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on northbound I-15, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

