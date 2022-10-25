Fatal crash on I-15 under investigation in North Las Vegas
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday on I-15 near Cheyenne Avenue.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on northbound I-15, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
