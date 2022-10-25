67°F
Fatal crash on I-15 under investigation in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2022 - 3:28 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on northbound I-15, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Highway Patrol traffic logs.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

