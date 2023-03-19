60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
North Las Vegas

Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 18, 2023 - 5:59 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash was under investigation Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said roads in that area were shut down.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
Now that’s a food budget: Strip slot player hits nearly $500K before lunch
2
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
The best sandwiches in the world are coming to Las Vegas
3
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
Southern California cliff collapses, dozens evacuated — PHOTOS
4
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
‘I’m so happy’: Nevada medical students find out residency match
‘I’m so happy’: Nevada medical students find out residency match
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
By / RJ

Buildings and other structures that comprised the property are gone after Station Casinos said last summer it would demolish the property.

More stories for you
Lady Rebels reflect on historic season: ‘I’ll forever be grateful’
Lady Rebels reflect on historic season: ‘I’ll forever be grateful’
Celebs boost New York-New York’s $500,000 St. Baldrick’s event
Celebs boost New York-New York’s $500,000 St. Baldrick’s event
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
Boy struck by vehicle while in marked crosswalk
Knights’ net fills up as 2 injured goalies return to practice
Knights’ net fills up as 2 injured goalies return to practice
Greatest players, games, moments in NCAA West Regional history
Greatest players, games, moments in NCAA West Regional history
ICE transferred 5 people to Nevada facilities as retaliation for complaints, letter alleges
ICE transferred 5 people to Nevada facilities as retaliation for complaints, letter alleges