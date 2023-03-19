Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash was under investigation Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said roads in that area were shut down.

