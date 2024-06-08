92°F
North Las Vegas

Man dies in North Las Vegas house fire

North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sarah Swallia, an instructor with Curriculum Associates, leads a back-to-school training sessio ...
Henderson, North Las Vegas win approval to sponsor charter schools
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Nevada jails now in compliance with laws allowing inmates to vote
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Who has a voice at school board meetings? A court order changes that
1 shot, 1 sought in North Las Vegas, police say
June 8, 2024 - 8:48 am
 

A 70-year-old man died in a North Las Vegas house fire early Saturday morning.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on the 4200 block of Seth Drive, near Craig Road and Simmons Street, about 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters quickly entered the home and found the man with second and third degree burns lying on the floor.

Paramedics began CPR and the man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

A search of the structure found no other occupants and firefighters extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated to be $250,000.

