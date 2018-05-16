Firefighters put out blaze at North Las Vegas car repair shop

Firefighters from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas joined forces Wednesday morning to battle a blaze at an auto service shop on Las Vegas Boulevard North and Carey Avenue.

Crews from Las Vegas Fire and North Las Vegas Fire departments battled a blaze early Wednesday at 2403 Las Vegas Blvd. North. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Debris, piled to the ceiling, was discovered when fire crews opened a garage at Sinaloa Tires at 2403 Las Vegas Blvd. North. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crews responded just after 1 a.m. to a fire at Sinaloa Tires, 2403 Las Vegas Blvd. North. About 15 units responded. No injuries were reported.

North Las Vegas Fire Department Capt Joe Calhoun said crews saw heavy smoke coming from a garage. When they opened the garage door, crews found debris piled to the ceiling.

Fire crews had considered calling for a bulldozer to clear the debris, which included dozens of fenders and tires. Fire crews first wanted to make sure nothing else would ignite when the debris was removed. Instead of a bulldozer, they doused the pile with foam, which firefighters said was a more efficient because it could get into small spaces and be effective in putting out a fire.

The fire started in the center of the building, behind the pile of debris, Calhoun said. The shop had been outfitted with a sprinkler system, and Calhoun credited the sprinklers for helping to keep the fire contained until crews arrived on the scene.

Calhoun said it appears some employees might have been performing some after-hours work when the fire was ignited. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire and if the mountain of fenders violates any city or county codes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.