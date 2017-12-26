Head-on collision in North Las Vegas lands 2 drivers at UMC

Two people are in serious condition Monday night after a crash in North Las Vegas.

A crash at West Cheyenne Avenue at Simmons Road has blocked off traffic in both directions from Simmons to Allen Street, according to North Las Vegas police. (NLVPD)

The drivers of two vehicles involved in Monday night's crash have been taken to University Medical Center. (Max MIchor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on West Cheyenne Avenue near Simmons Street, according to North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt.

A Jeep SUV traveling eastbound on Cheyenne crossed the center line and struck a Toyota Camry head-on in the westbound lanes, Leavitt said. Both vehicles rolled during the crash.

The 33-year-old male driver of the Jeep and the 50-year-old female driver of the Toyota were both hospitalized at University Medical Center with serious injuries. Leavitt said the male driver might have been impaired.

Cheyenne is closed between Simmons and Allen Lane while police investigate, and Leavitt said the road should re-open before midnight.

