Man dies after car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2018 - 6:42 pm
 
Updated January 8, 2018 - 7:39 pm

A man died after a car crash in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded at 5:35 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a streetlight in the median, he said. The crash killed a 21-year-old passenger, he said.

Rain may have factored in the crash, police said.

The driver remained on scene, Leavitt said; impairment is not suspected.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

