Man dies after car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

A man died after a car crash in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.
The North Las Vegas Police Department responded at 5:35 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a streetlight in the median, he said. The crash killed a 21-year-old passenger, he said.
Rain may have factored in the crash, police said.
The driver remained on scene, Leavitt said; impairment is not suspected.
Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.