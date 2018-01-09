Man dies after car crash in North Las Vegas, police say

A man died after a car crash in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department responded at 5:35 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, department spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a streetlight in the median, he said. The crash killed a 21-year-old passenger, he said.

Rain may have factored in the crash, police said.

The driver remained on scene, Leavitt said; impairment is not suspected.

