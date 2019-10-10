Missing man last seen leaving North Las Vegas hospital

Donta Johnson was last seen leaving North Vista Hospital on foot, police said. He has been diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have medication, police added.

Donta Johnson (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are looking for a 29-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday.

Donta Johnson was last seen leaving North Vista Hospital on foot, police said. He has been diagnosed bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have his medication with him, police added.

Police said Johnson is a 6-foot, 2-inch black man, about 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-633-9111.

