Missing woman with dementia found safe in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police found a 78-year-old woman with Alzeheimer’s disease “in good health” hours after she disappeared Friday morning.

Maria Calderon (North Las Vegas Police Department/@NLVPD)

North Las Vegas police found a 78-year-old woman with Alzeheimer’s disease “in good health” hours after she disappeared Friday morning.

Maria Calderon, who speaks little to no English, had last been seen around 9 a.m. Friday near Washburn Road and Bruce Street, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

No details on where she was located were released.

Have you seen me? 78-year-old Maria Calderon, diagnosed with alzheimers disease and dementia, 4'09" 100lbs, short gry hair in bun, speaks little to no english, LSW white pants, brown and yellow leopard print shirt, wears alzheimers bracelet. Call NLVPD WITH INFO (702-633-9111) pic.twitter.com/JfsY4fgniP — NLVPD (@NLVPD) August 16, 2019

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.