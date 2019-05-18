Mom arrested after North Las Vegas police find 2 missing girls

Two girls under the age of 10 went missing Friday in North Las Vegas, according to police. They were found Saturday in good health, and their mother was arrested.

Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47 (NLVPD)

Two sisters reported missing Friday night have been found, and their mother has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, according to North Las Vegas police.

Kiona Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9 were located Saturday afternoon at a friend’s home and were in good health, police said in a release Saturday night.

Their mother, Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47, was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center on two counts of child neglect, the release said. She remained there Saturday night on $20,000 bail, jail records show.

The sisters were reported missing about 11:30 p.m. Friday. The two had last been seen that day at Lincoln Elementary School, 3010 Berg St.

Police have said the sisters weren’t reported missing until late in the night because of a mix-up between their mother and babysitter.

Further information about Avalos-Perez’s arrest was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

