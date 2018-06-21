Money approved to upgrade 667 miles of North Las Vegas roads

Funding for street repairs in North Las Vegas got a $3.57 million boost Wednesday night under a deal between the City Council and Regional Transportation Commission.

North Las Vegas City Hall as seen on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Funding for street repairs in North Las Vegas got a $3.57 million boost Wednesday night under a deal between the City Council and Regional Transportation Commission.

The commission previously had earmarked $1.4 million for engineering services aimed at rehabilitating 667 miles of roads in North Las Vegas, according to a city report. The additional money, coming from the countywide fuel revenue indexing tax, will cover the construction costs for those improvements.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.