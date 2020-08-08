Motorcyclist critically injured in North Las Vegas crash

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, and his injuries were described as critical.

Speed is considered a factor in a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. just north of the intersection of West Ann Road and Camino Al Norte, according to North Las Vegas Police Department Officer Alexander Cuevas.

The 32-year-old man was southbound on Camino Al Norte. No impairment was suspected, Cuevas said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center. The investigation took nearly four hours before the road was opened up around 12:45 p.m., Cuevas said.

