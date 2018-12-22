Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in a North Las Vegas intersection.

A motorcyclist is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Saturday in a North Las Vegas intersection. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 4:10 a.m., officers were notified of the collision at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, where they found a seriously injured 53-year-old man. He died at University Medical Center, according to North Las Vegas police.

The man was stopped at an eastbound red light on Craig when a dark-colored Acura SUV rear-ended the man before fleeing the scene, police said. He remained at large Saturday.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s identity after his family has been notified of his death, which marked the 20th fatal crash in North Las Vegas this year.

Anyone with information may call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.