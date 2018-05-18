NLV donates outdated fire engine to Mexican city’s department

North Las Vegas is donating an outdated fire engine to Michoacan, Mexico, under a deal unanimously approved Wednesday night by the City Council.

A fire engine at the North Las Vegas Fire Department Station 53, 2804 West Gowan Road on Sunday, March 6, 2016. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @benjaminhphoto

Fire Truck No. 473, an out-of-service Spartan Gladiator Aerial Ladder truck built in 1994, no longer meets the needs of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, Fire Chief Joseph Calhoun said in a report submitted to the City Council.

The vehicle will be delivered to the Uruapan Michoacan Volunteer Fire Department, which needs functional firefighting equipment and agreed to take the outdated North Las Vegas truck in as-is condition.

The city has previously sent along donations to the Uruapan Michoacan Volunteer Fire Department in an attempt to “foster goodwill with departments in need of assistance,” Calhoun said.

