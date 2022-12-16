North Las Vegas appoints first Latina to City Council

The North Las Vegas City Council appointed a new member, although the council split with the new mayor over who should fill the vacant seat.

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Ruth Garcia Anderson, center, is surrounded by the rest of the City Council. Garcia Anderson was appointed to the Ward 2 seat on Dec. 14, 2022 during a special meeting. She replaces Pamela Goynes Brown, second from right, who was elected mayor. (North Las Vegas website)

The North Las Vegas City Council appointed a new member Wednesday to replace newly elected Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, a former councilwoman.

But the council split with its new leader over who should fill the seat.

Ruth Garcia Anderson was sworn in as the first Latina to serve on the five-member council following a short special meeting in which the elected officials heard final pitches from eight viable candidates they had previously interviewed.

Councilwoman Garcia Anderson will represent Ward 2, which runs roughly from Rancho Drive to Interstate 15, and from Lake Mead Boulevard all the way to Centennial Parkway.

Before the 3 to 1 vote at City Hall, Garcia briefly touched on her family roots and qualifications.

A Mexico-born daughter of immigrant parents, she first moved to Reno at the age of 12 and attended the University of Nevada, Reno, graduating with a dual degree in international business and Spanish, with a minor in marketing.

She’s worked as a Spanish interpreter for Washoe County and courts and briefly taught the language at the K-12 level. She also managed an apartment complex where she helped to house refugees, according to a copy of her application to the job.

Garcia Anderson is a mother of four, and wife to a business owner. They’ve lived in North Las Vegas for a decade. This is her first foray into public office.

Other applicants included Nevada System of Higher Education Regent Laura Perkins, a real estate agent, and Trish Geran, a community organizer with experience in architecture and engineering.

Goynes Brown made a motion to appoint Geran to her former seat, but no other members of the council joined her.

Then Councilman Isaac Baron nominated Garcia Anderson, flipping the vote with support from Councilmen Scott Black and Richard Cherchio. No other vote was necessary.

Garcia Anderson’s term ends in 2024.

