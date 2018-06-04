North Las Vegas fire burns for hours, leaves 7 homeless

A North Las Vegas apartment building was destroyed Sunday afternoon in a blaze that burned for more than two hours.

Sunday's fire at 3005 Saint George St., near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, displaced seven people living in the fourplex. (North Las Vegas Fire Department)

The fire was reported about 2:20 p.m. at a fourplex at 3005 Saint George St., near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to North Las Vegas Fire Chief Cedric Williams.

Crews arriving at the scene found heavy smoke and flames showing from one of the apartments, Williams said. It took 35 firefighters about two and a half hours to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, but seven people were displaced. The apartment building was severely damaged and is a “complete loss,” Williams said.

#NLVFD four-Plex fire at Civic Center and Brooks is a complete loss and 7 displaced residents to be assisted by Red Cross. 800k in damages, Fire remains under investigation. All closed street in area are back open. pic.twitter.com/PCBsnrDICE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) June 4, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called in to assist the displaced residents.

