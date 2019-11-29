North Las Vegas hiring more than 100 to staff reopening jail

The city is going on a hiring spree to staff the jail it plans to reopen next year. Entry-level corrections officers will start out making more than $53,000.

Handcuffs hang from the wall in the North Las Vegas jail in North Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 23, 2012. North Las Vegas is in the process of reopening the jail it shuttered in 2012 to save money. (Review-Journal file photo)

North Las Vegas is hiring more than 100 corrections officers and staff to operate its new jail.

Pay for new officers will start at more than $53,000, while hires coming from another corrections agency will have starting salaries between $56,000 and $59,000.

All corrections officer hires will receive a signing bonus, including $2,000 for entry level officers, $5,000 for agency transfers and $7,000 for supervisors.

Applicants must be 21 or older at the time of hire.

North Las Vegas is in the process of reopening the jail it shuttered in 2012 to save money. Over the summer, the city provided a one-year notice of intent to end its deal with Las Vegas to house up to 315 of its inmates at the Las Vegas Detention Center.

For more information on employment at the jail, email NLVCCCjobs@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

