North Las Vegas Library adds children’s computers

This is the interior of the North Las Vegas library at city hall, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas Library purchased nine computers that will be used to teach literacy skills and provide homework assistance for children ages 2 to 12, city officials said Tuesday.

Purchased with a $25,000 county grant, the computers will offer “age appropriate and interactive content” following school curriculum with programs including Sesame Street, BBC Science Simulations, SpongeBob SquarePants Typing and La Casa de Dora.

The new computer stations are available for use at the city’s Aliante, Alexander and City Hall branch libraries.

