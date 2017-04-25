ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Library adds children’s computers

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2017 - 1:10 pm
 

The North Las Vegas Library purchased nine computers that will be used to teach literacy skills and provide homework assistance for children ages 2 to 12, city officials said Tuesday.

Purchased with a $25,000 county grant, the computers will offer “age appropriate and interactive content” following school curriculum with programs including Sesame Street, BBC Science Simulations, SpongeBob SquarePants Typing and La Casa de Dora.

The new computer stations are available for use at the city’s Aliante, Alexander and City Hall branch libraries.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like