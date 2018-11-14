North Las Vegas makes changes to city staff

North Las Vegas officials on Tuesday announced several promotions and one new addition to city staff.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Alfredo Melesio Jr., North Las Vegas director of land development and community services, in his office at City Hall, 2250 N. Las Vegas Blvd. Melesio has been promoted to assistant city manager. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

North Las Vegas public information officer Delen Goldberg has been promoted to the city's chief of staff. Special to View

Alfredo Melesio Jr., the city’s land development and community services director, will serve as assistant city manager.

Planning manager Marc Jordan will fill Melesio’s the director position for land development and community services.

Delen Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the city, was promoted to the city’s chief of staff.

The city has also hired Nichole Washington as director of human resources. Washington previously worked for the Plaza in Downtown Las Vegas as vice president of human resources and risk management, according to her LinkedIn profile.

