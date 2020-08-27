North Las Vegas man goes missing, police say

Police said Ronald Boelter, 75, went missing between 6 a.m. and noon in North Las Vegas.

Ronald Boelter (NLVPD)

A 75-year-old man has been reported missing, North Las Vegas police said Thursday.

Police said Ronald Boelter, 75, went missing between 6 a.m. and noon in North Las Vegas. He was reported missing by his family. He was last seen near his home at the 4000 block of W. Red Coach Ave. His home is near Allen Lane and Craig Road.

Boelter is described as a white male, about 6’ 0” 187 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. Police said “it is assumed” he drove off in his red 1995 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Boelter suffers from early-onset dementia. He is able to take care of himself but gets lost easily and will not ask for help. He does not have his phone on him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Boelter is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.