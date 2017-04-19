North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee keeps cash flowing

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board member and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Mayor John Lee is planning to hold a “debt retirement” fundraising party next week, even though his campaign coffers are flush with cash.

Maintaining the campaign account also keeps the door open for a third mayoral term if Lee has second thoughts about retiring in 2021.

Lee said he is not in debt and still intends to retire after his second term, set to start July 1. He has not set a goal for the fundraising event, to be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas.

“Your account doesn’t shut down when you win your race because there are all these other things to take care of,” Lee said Tuesday. “You ramp up a lot of credit in short time, and all the bills come in at once.”

A flier for the event includes the names of a “support committee” mostly composed of well-connected developers, lobbyists and political consultants.

Lee said money collected will be spent on community events and donating to political allies seeking office.

“The event gives people a chance to congratulate me and be a part of my victory since I didn’t hold a big party on election night,” Lee said. “It also saves times to meet people at one time, instead of setting up 20 or 30 different appointments.”

Lee handily won a second term as mayor with more than 80 percent of the vote during a primary election held April 4. He also amassed a hefty war chest that dwarfed two opponents who had no political experience and collectively raised only a few hundred dollars.

Lee raised $358,000 and spent $91,712 last year, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The mayor collected an additional $124,455 between Jan. 1 and March 20 and spent $119,939 during the same period, records show. The next round of finance reports is due May 23.

