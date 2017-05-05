North Las Vegas OKs contract for traffic signal video devices

(Thinkstock)

Several busy intersections in North Las Vegas will be fitted with upgraded video detection devices for traffic signals.

The North Las Vegas City Council this week unanimously approved a $646,421 contract with MC4 Construction to upgrade the equipment at intersections with traffic signals along: Craig Road, between Decatur Boulevard and Walnut Road; Cheyenne Avenue, between Decatur and Civic Center Drive; and Las Vegas Boulevard, between Tonopah and Evans avenues.

