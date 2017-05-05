ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas OKs contract for traffic signal video devices

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2017 - 1:52 pm
 

Several busy intersections in North Las Vegas will be fitted with upgraded video detection devices for traffic signals.

The North Las Vegas City Council this week unanimously approved a $646,421 contract with MC4 Construction to upgrade the equipment at intersections with traffic signals along: Craig Road, between Decatur Boulevard and Walnut Road; Cheyenne Avenue, between Decatur and Civic Center Drive; and Las Vegas Boulevard, between Tonopah and Evans avenues.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

