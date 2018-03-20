North Las Vegas police dog receives protective vest

North Las Vegas Police Department’s K9 officer Storm now sports a bullet and stab protective vest, embroidered with the thought, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

North Las Vegas Police Department’s K9 officer Storm has received a protective vest. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

The vest was a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and was sponsored by an anonymous donor.

Vested Interest K9, Inc. is a charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the country. The organization was founded in 2009, and has provided over 2,800 vests around the U.S. through the help of corporate and private donations. The charity helps dogs who are actively employed with law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S., new K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests.

There are approximately 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the country. A donation to provide one protective vest is $950.00, and each vest has a five-year warranty.

To learn more information on Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., visit www.vik9s.org.