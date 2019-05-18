North Las Vegas police search for 2 missing girls

Two girls under the age of 10 are missing in North Las Vegas and in danger, according to city police.

Detectives are searching for Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9. The two were last seen at Lincoln Elementary, located in the 3000 block of Berg Street, on Friday. (North Las Vegas Police)

Detectives are searching for Kenia Gonzalez, 6, and Lina Gonzalez, 9.

The two were last seen at Lincoln Elementary, located in the 3000 block of Berg Street, on Friday. They were reported missing at about 11:30 p.m. that night.

Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said the sisters weren’t reported missing until late in the night because of a mix-up between their mother and babysitter.

The mother asked the babysitter to pick up the girls from school and watch them until she got off work at about 11 p.m. The babysitter, who watches multiple families’ children from Lincoln Elementary, did not see the girls at school and assumed they had walked home. The mother reported the children missing after she got off of work and discovered they were not at the babysitters house.

Kenia is a Hispanic female, about 4 feet tall and weighing about 60 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants and a blue “Frozen” backpack.

Lina is a Hispanic female, about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 80 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants with a blue “Frozen” backpack.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls to contact the department immediately at (702) 633-9111.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.