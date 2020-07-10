North Las Vegas police search for missing 78-year-old man

Jose Ramirez, 78. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police are searching for a 78-year-old man reported missing Thursday.

Jose Ramirez was reported missing by his son at 4:30 p.m., but he was last seen Tuesday near his home on Brazil Street, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police.

Ramirez has diabetes and has recently been suffering from memory loss, his family told police.

He is described as 5-foot-6 Hispanic man, weighing about 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow polo shirt with brown stripes, dark pants and black sandals with white stripes, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

