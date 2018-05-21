North Las Vegas public works director resigns

Jennifer Doody resigned as the public works director in North Las Vegas to take a similar job in her hometown, city officials said Monday.

North Las Vegas city hall (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doody started working in North Las Vegas in 2001 as a senior engineer for the Public Works Department and held several positions until she was appointed the department’s director in August 2015. Her last day in North Las Vegas was on Thursday.

She will work as director of public works and utilities in the Village of Glen Carbon, Illinois, said Delen Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the city of North Las Vegas.

Assistant Public Works Director Dale Daffern will serve as the North Las Vegas department’s interim director as city officials consider internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement, Goldberg said.

