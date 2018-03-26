North Las Vegas to spend $560M for capital improvement projects

North Las Vegas is planning to spend $560.9 million for a series of capital improvement projects through 2023, according to a proposed budget presented to the City Council.

The intersection of Interstate 15 and U.S. Route 93 in Nevada is the proposed site of a new interchange to improve safety and enhance mobility for the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas as seen on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

If approved later this year, the five-year spending plan would be funded by grants, fees and allocations from outside agencies, with the largest chunks coming from the Clark County Flood Control District and the countywide fuel indexing tax administered by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Early plans call for setting aside $202.5 million for transportation projects, with $16.5 million going toward street rehabilitation projects citywide, $9.3 million to widen and upgrade North Fifth Street between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road, and another $5.8 million for school safety improvements, said Dale Daffern, a manager in the city’s Public Works Department.

Another $134.7 million is earmarked for flood control, including a $28 million storm drain that would be built near Hollywood Boulevard and wrap around Nellis Air Force Base, Daffern told the City Council during a presentation last week.

About $120.7 million is proposed for several water and sewer projects, including new infrastructure at Apex Industrial Park.

Another $4.6 million was budgeted for a pair of downtown redevelopment projects aimed at converting the shuttered Canyon Electric Building into a two-story library and building an adjacent park, Daffern said.

About $27.4 million was set aside for parks and recreation, nearly half of which would go toward soccer fields, lighting and renovated parking lots at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

About $10.5 million would go toward purchasing public safety equipment, including $370,000 for body-worn cameras and $1.6 million for new radio equipment within the city’s Police Department, while the Fire Department is slated to get a replacement fire engine, breathing apparatus and other protective gear, Daffern said.

