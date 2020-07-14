North Las Vegas woman arrested after infant son hospitalized

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A North Las Vegas woman was arrested on child abuse charges on June 25 after she told police her infant son had fallen off her bed multiple times and she shook him when she was frustrated, according to a recently released arrest report.

North Las Vegas police were called to Sunrise Children’s Hospital just before midnight on June 24 to reports of a 5-month-old boy with injuries. The boy had skull fractures and possible injuries to his spinal cord and liver, the report said.

When they spoke with the boy’s mother, Shakyria Brown, 29, she said her son fell off the bed when she went to throw away his diaper after changing it, the report said. She said she didn’t see any injuries but saw symptoms like “spongy head, high fever, lethargic and unable to move his head,” the next day, so she called 911.

Brown told police she lived alone and did not know the boy’s father, but her story changed multiple times, according to the report. She ultimately admitted to police that she lives with a friend and his sister.

She told police that the baby had fallen off the bed three separate times, once in May and twice in June, and she hadn’t sought medical attention until the third fall, the report said. She also admitted to “aggressively shaking (the baby) out of frustration multiple times within that time period.”

Brown faces two counts of child abuse with substantial bodily harm, jail records show. She is being held at the Clark County Detention Center and is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.