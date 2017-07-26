ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

NY Yankees honor fallen North Las Vegas officer Chad Parque

By Isabelle Delgado Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 7:16 am
 

The New York Yankees honored fallen North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque during their game Tuesday.

The North Las Vegas Police Department thanked the Yankees in a tweet for the tribute to Parque on their billboard.

He loved the Yankees and always dreamed of attending a game, the tweet said. Now he has.

Parque, a 10-year veteran of the department, died after suffering critical injuries in a head-on collision with a car traveling the wrong way on Martin Luther King Boulevard in early January.

He was 32 years old, described as warmhearted, a good friend and committed to his family and work.

The Yankees won their game against the Cincinnati Reds 4-2.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.

