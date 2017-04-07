Ordinance calls for landowners to help fund North Las Vegas infrastructure project

The North Las Vegas City Council. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Several landowners will be charged property assessments to help pay for a new access road and water utility lines for a 1,100-acre parcel near Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway, under an ordinance introduced Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

If approved by the City Council on April 19, 130 parcels will be assessed sometime this summer. City officials have not said how much landowners would pay. Landowners will have the option of paying a single, interest-free lump sum, or financing the payments over 30 years.

City officials want to eventually build manufacturing and warehousing businesses on the property, tentatively known as the Northern Beltway Commercial Area. To make that happen, the city wants to spend $43.16 million for sewer infrastructure and also build a new, four-lane road that will be known as Tropical Parkway.

Nearly $18.89 million of those improvements would be funded by the assessments. Another $14.76 million would come from the North Las Vegas utility fund, while $9.5 million would come from other sources, including the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.