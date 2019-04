Mermaid Farasha says hi to twins Hanna Sparks, 4, left, and Trinity Sparks, 4, at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019. The annual festival offers all things pirate and includes vendors, performers, craftsmen, and activities for kids. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

"Captain" Corey Lefkowitz, owner of A Pirate's Life Experience, from left, allows his macaws Ronin and Tova on the arm of Alondra Yanez, 8, as she pretends to stab Jerry Cohen at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Paula Cottrill shows off her leather pirate hat at the Damsel In This Dress booth at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Cindy Aragon-Harris, left, and Brianna Castillo, right, dance as part of the Fuego Fusion professional troupe and Gypsy Nation student troupe at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Mermaid Farasha says hi to twins Hanna Sparks, 4, left, and Trinity Sparks, 4, next to Mermaid Aquarius, 10, at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Hilda Puga takes a photo with her son Jose Vasquez, 10, at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Alex Montes, 6, hits a drum at the Rolling Thunder Drum Classes at the Pirate Fest at Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

On Sunday, pirates, mermaids and all sorts of creatures sailed into Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas for the annual Pirate Fest.

Visitors enjoyed food, games, vendors, craftsmen and activities for kids throughout the weekend.

Pirate Fest started at Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas in 2013 but moved to Craig Ranch in 2017 to accommodate larger crowds.