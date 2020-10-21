60°F
North Las Vegas

Police investigate motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2020 - 6:49 am
 
Updated October 21, 2020 - 7:53 am

A major North Las Vegas intersection is restricted Wednesday morning as paramedics and police handle a crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard, and the Regional Transportation Commission said several lanes were blocked as of 6:40 a.m.

Delays are expected, and motorists should take other routes.

No other details were immediately available.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

