Police investigate motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas

A major North Las Vegas intersection is restricted Wednesday morning as paramedics and police handle a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police at the scene of a motorcycle crash at North Decatur Boulevard and West Craig Road on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard, and the Regional Transportation Commission said several lanes were blocked as of 6:40 a.m.

Delays are expected, and motorists should take other routes.

No other details were immediately available.

