Police investigate motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas
A major North Las Vegas intersection is restricted Wednesday morning as paramedics and police handle a crash involving a motorcyclist.
A major North Las Vegas intersection is restricted Wednesday morning as paramedics and police handle a crash involving a motorcyclist.
The crash happened at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Decatur Boulevard, and the Regional Transportation Commission said several lanes were blocked as of 6:40 a.m.
Delays are expected, and motorists should take other routes.
No other details were immediately available.
Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.