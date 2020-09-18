Police seek help finding missing North Las Vegas man

North Las Vegas police need help locating a 60-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Luis Gutierrez (Family photo)

Police need help locating a 60-year-old man who went missing Tuesday morning.

Luis Gutierrez was reported missing Friday morning. He was last seen by his family about 5 a.m. Tuesday, when he left for work on the 3700 block of Kronos Place in North Las Vegas.

“Gutierrez has not returned home, which is unusual behavior for him,” police said in a news release. Gutierrez is a self-employed tile worker and drives a white 2016 Chevy Silverado 2500 truck. His home is near West Alexander Road and North Valley Lane.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He suffers from depression and diabetes. Gutierrez also has chronic asthma and must use a mechanical inhaler, which is still at home. He also does not have access to his medications.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Gutierrez, or any John Doe matching his description, and to notify police immediately if found.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.