Speed, impairment suspected in fatal North Las Vegas crash

A man died Saturday morning in North Las Vegas’ first fatal crash of the new year.

Officers believe that an impaired man in his 30s was driving a Dodge Dakota around 2:15 a.m. near West Alexander Road and North Commerce Street, according to a statement from North Las Vegas police officer Alex Cuevas.

Cuevas said the man was traveling south on Commerce and sped into a left turn lane and struck a stopped Toyota SUV. The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt and suffered “severe trauma,” Cuevas said.

He died later Saturday at University Medical Center.

Anyone with information was asked to call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

