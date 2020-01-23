56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
North Las Vegas

Summerlin lawyer gives part of dog-shooting settlement to shelter

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2020 - 4:38 pm
 

Jennifer Braster went into law with a goal of helping animals.

So when an opportunity arose to represent a client whose dog was fatally shot by a North Las Vegas police officer, the Summerlin resident couldn’t pass it up.

Braster represented the family that owned a pitbull shot in 2013 by an officer while police were executing a search warrant at another home. The family, also represented by Maggie McLetchie, and the city settled the suit in October for more than $125,000. McLetchie also serves as the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s outside counsel.

Braster donated $7,500 from her portion of the settlement to Hearts Alive Village in Las Vegas, for which she serves as a board member.

“I had always wanted to give back to Hearts Alive when I had the opportunity,” she said.

Braster said she volunteered with other animal rescue groups before starting her law firm, Naylor & Braster. The donation will go toward medical bills for dogs and cats rescued from animal shelters that are at a high risk for euthanasia.

Many of the animals saved have physical issues and may have been neglected for years, said Hearts Alive executive director and founder Christy Stevens.

‘It’s my dream’

Stevens started her animal rescue after her daughter Kendall wrote about starting an animal sanctuary in her fifth-grade journal for English class.

“She wrote, ‘It’s my dream; I want it more than anything,’” Stevens said, adding Kendall didn’t think it was possible for Stevens to open one because she worked so much.

Hearts Alive Village rescued its first dogs in 2014 and now has saved and rehomed over 3,100 dogs and cats, according to the group.

During the first year of operation, Stevens put all of her funds into starting it and one of her children postponed college. The family of six had to cut costs.

“Our family looked at what we had to do to take less,” Stevens said. “Everyone agreed.”

What started as a small family operation quickly grew. With financial donations, Stevens was able to leave her full-time job and focus all her time on Hearts Alive.

The nonprofit is spread across several spaces in a strip mall off South Rainbow Road and near Bonanza High School — where Christy graduated. Customers can purchase dog food, secondhand clothes and other items to support its operation. Between the aisles of the secondhand store, dogs are allowed to wander and interact with customers.

There’s Abby the Chihuahua, who, despite not being able to use her back legs, is full of energy and tries to jump. Her chiropractor and Stevens say they believe she will be able to fully walk someday.

Then there’s Tootsie, an overweight miniature pinscher who has already lost five pounds.

And there’s Heidi, who used to express aggression — until a vet diagnosed she had a thyroid problem.

With the help of a few inexpensive medications, Heidi’s personality has completely changed and she is now down for as many tummy rubs and pats as she can get, Stevens said.

Stories like these keep Stevens and the team of volunteers going, she said.

Large donations like Braster’s don’t come often, Stevens said, estimating the nonprofit spends over $200,000 on vet bills a year.

Financial help will help vitalize the next phase of Steven’s dream: a low-cost veterinary clinic.

That will help people with fixed incomes give their animals the medical help they need, Stevens said, noting there are more animals without homes than families who would like to adopt.

City’s animal encounter policy

North Las Vegas police didn’t alter policies related to dog interactions after the 2013 case, public information officer Sandy Lopez said in an email.

“As it relates specifically to SWAT warrant services, tactics have been changed for officer safety reasons, and provide for more callouts and fewer door knocks, leading to less interaction with dogs,” she wrote in an email. “More recently, SWAT officers have received training on using tranquilizer guns to subdue animals, when the safety of officers and the public is not put at risk by using that method.”

All officers go through training to recognize and address dog behavior, Lopez said.

An officer’s response to a situation involving an animal is dictated by his or her observations of any dangers, Lopez said. If an animal is preventing an officer from responding, Animal Control could be called, or if it creates an immediate danger, “an officer may use whatever force is necessary to protect himself from injury by the dog.”

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

How to help

Hearts Alive Village is at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 4. For more information on adoption or to donate, visit heartsalivevillage.org.

About the shooting

On Sept. 20, 2013, then-Officer Travis Snyder was standing guard in a lot behind Wheeler’s home while assisting Henderson police in serving a search warrant at another residence, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has reported. He shot 2-year-old Miracle in the head from the other side of a block wall, according to the lawsuit.

The city claimed in its defense to the lawsuit that the officer shot the dog because of “the officers’ reasonable fear for their own safety and the safety of others.”

Snyder has since been promoted to sergeant.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
1 person dies in three-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas Boulevard South reopened Wednesday morning, nearly seven hours after a three-vehicle crash left one driver dead and another seriously injured, according to police. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
1 person killed in south Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Warm Springs Road, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shooting at Las Vegas Fashion Show mall injures 3 - VIDEO
Three people were injured Tuesday night, Jan. 21, 2020, in a shooting at Fashion Show mall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Touro University Nevada student says demonstration saved her life - VIDEO
Student Erica Stiles describes how her cancer was found during a classroom demonstration. (Mary Hynes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scouts BSA troop takes part in day of service - VIDEO
Members of Las Vegas Troop 155 with Scouts BSA painted a fence and picked up trash as part of a day of service at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park west of Las Vegas on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Incident with 'suspicious device' resolved - VIDEO
Lt. Zachary Burns of the Las Vegas police department's armor section gives an update on the suspicious device found at a Saver's store in the 2300 block of East Tropicana Avenue on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elderly woman robbed in Fremont elevator - VIDEO
An elderly woman was robbed in an elevator on the 300 block of Fremont Street. Video courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Martin Luther King Jr. associate speaks to Las Vegas students - VIDEO
Robert Green, 86, a Las Vegas resident and close confidante of Martin Luther King Jr., talks to students at Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Helicopter pilot continues long recovery after Grand Canyon crash - VIDEO
Scott Booth, a former pilot for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, talks about piloting a Papillon tour helicopter when the aircraft crashed in Grand Canyon in 2018, killing five of the six passengers. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Annual eagle survey at Lake Mead and Lake Mohave - VIDEO
The National Park Service gets out on the waters of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave each year to count any raptors they lay eyes on. The birds are at the top of a food chain, so monitoring their numbers over time can help indicate if problems are occurring with the environment and the rest of the chain below them. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police give details on officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
Las Vegas police identified the officer and show body cam video of the officer who discharged his weapon at a suspect accused of shooting his mother at a credit union, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Renee Summerout/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1 person killed in wrong-way crash near Las Vegas airport - VIDEO
A wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, killing that driver, on the Airport Connector near McCarran International Airport early Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sombrero wearing pigeons found - VIDEO
Sombrero wearing pigeons found in Reno by City Manager Sabra Newby during a ride-along with parking enforcement. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire first responders recognized
MedicWest paramedic Miranda Smith describes the the scene when first responders arrived at the Alpine Motel Apartments fire.
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SUV crashes into art piece at Eastern and 215 Beltway - VIDEO
Artwork of a giant head was sent rolling when an SUV slammed into the artwork installed on a median at Eastern Avenue and the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. (B.J. Calomay)
Alpine residents struggle to find new housing after fire - VIDEO
Many residents displaced by the Alpine Motel Apartments fire in downtown Las Vegas say they are struggling to find long-term solutions in a region where affordable housing is in short supply. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Biden meets with Vegas Latino community - VIDEO
Presidential candidate Joe Biden met with members of the Latino community at Rancho High School. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Margaret Rudin's first interview after release from prison
Convicted killer Margaret Rudin maintains her innocence in her first interview after spending 20 years in a Las Vegas prison for the murder of her husband, Ron Rudin.
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson, other Nevada cities consent to refugee resettlement - VIDEO
Henderson will continue to welcome refugees for resettlement, according to a December letter from Mayor Debra March. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bus attack caught on video
Video released Metro shows two men talking on a bus on Dec. 13, 2019. A few seconds into the video, the younger man stands up and punches the older man in the face. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Fire at Bella Vite Apartments in central Las Vegas - VIDEO
No one was injured in a fire at Bella Vita Apartments, near West Flamingo Road and South Decatur Boulevard, early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas police release details of first fatal officer-involved shooting of 2020 - VIDEO
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda discusses details of the departments first fatal officer-involved shooting for 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person injured in car crash outside Dutch Bros - VIDEO
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash Monday morning outside a southern Las Vegas coffee shop that left one vehicle on its side and another propped up on the overturned car. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2020 Sex Tech
What sex technology to look out for this year at CES 2020 Las Vegas
Las Vegas police respond to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are responding to a multi-vehicle with serious injuries near a Henderson park on Wednesday evening. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2020 New Year's baby born at Sunrise Hospital - VIDEO
Marquis Johnson Sr. and Latasha Atkinson talk about their newborn baby, Marquis Jr., at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Marquis Jr. was born a few seconds past midnight to be the first baby of 2020 at Sunrise. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Palos Verdes fire on New Year's Day - VIDEO
A fire broke out in an apartment building on Palos Verdes near Spring Mountain Road in central Las Vegas early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2010. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST