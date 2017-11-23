Texas art fills Angie’s Corner Cafe in northwest Las Vegas

Angie Allen said that when people come to Angie’s Corner Cafe, she wants them to feel like they are sitting on their grandmother’s front porch, eating homemade Southern cooking. Her husband, Richard, can be seen playing guitar on Saturdays when it’s not busy.

The barn-style cafe is filled with Texas-influenced art that Allen, who is from Midland, Texas, has collected over the years. She opened the cafe in August 2016 after taking over the lease from the original owner, who attended her church, she said.

Allen worked at several restaurants in her hometown and said she’d wanted to open her own eventually. She dedicated the cafe to her mother, who died two years prior, and her grandmother, who taught her how to cook, she said.

The cafe sells breakfast meals including the Chuck Wagon Plate (eggs, bacon or sausage and toast) for $6 and the Tex Skillet (eggs, onion, cheese, jalapenos, bell peppers and potatoes) for $8.

Lunch options include chicken fried steak for $13.99, Frito pies for $6-$8 and Texas chili and sweet corn bread for $6-$12.

Allen said she serves the homeless in the area regularly, prepares personalized meals and delivers them to those who are homebound, and hosts a free bingo night the second Tuesday of each month.

Angie’s Corner Cafe Where: 5081 N. Rainbow Blvd. Hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, closed Mondays Phone: 702-985-7790 Social media: facebook.com/angiescornercafelv

5081 N. Rainbow Blvd.